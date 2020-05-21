Watch Casey Donovan play one of Australia’s first pandemic drive-in concerts

Today (May 21), Casey Donovan played one of Australia’s first pandemic drive-in concerts, as part of the music industry’s wider effort to return to performing while abiding by restrictions placed following the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced that Australia would trial these types of concerts earlier this week.

Donovan took to the stage at Sydney’s Robyn Webster Sports Centre in the pouring rain at midday earlier today. She opened her 30-minute set, which included some notable covers, with a tribute to essential workers.

Punters in their cars, who could hear the performance by tuning into an FM radio frequency or rolling down their windows, expressed their appreciation with honks of their car horns.

On her Instagram story, Donovan called the experience “sooooo much fun!!!”

Donovan – who won Australian Idol in 2004 – live-streamed the performance on Facebook. Watch it below:

#DriveInEntertainment Posted by Casey Donovan on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

And see some fan-shot footage of the assembled punters in their cars:

Drive-In Entertainment Australia, the company who put on the event, are committed to trialling at least eight more drive-in performances across New South Wales and Victoria during the lockdown period.

Conversely, Queensland are still in the preliminary planning stages of drive-in concerts, with the first one expected to go ahead in June.