Chance The Rapper paid tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during a half-time performance at this year’s all-star game last night (February 16).

Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash, on January 26.

Performing live from Chicago’s United Center, Chance, who was backed by a gospel choir, performed ‘I Was a Rock’, under a screen showing footage of Bryant.

Ahead of the track, the rapper said: “We pray for a day that will come when we get to see the place where there is no sunrise or sunset and the prince of peace will say, ‘job well done’.” You can watch footage of the performance below.

.@chancetherapper pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during his #NBAAllStar halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/L0HX2hsWi8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Chance also played four further tracks including ‘No Problem’ with Lil Wayne, ‘Hot Shower’, ‘I’m the One’ with DJ Khaled and Quavo, but without Justin Bieber and his verse from ‘Ultralight Beam without Kanye West – even though he was spotted at the game.

Earlier, Jennifer Hudson performed in tribute to Bryant with a moving rendition of ‘For All We Know’.

Last month, Chance teamed up with West at his midnight Sunday Service hours after Bryant died.

At the time, West himself said: “Kobe, We love you brother. We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”