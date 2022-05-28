Watch Chance the Rapper’s new video for ‘A Bar About A Bar’

Chance The Rapper has shared a new video for ‘A Bar About A Bar’ – check it out below.

The video sees Chance and Vic Mensa doing writing exercises together while Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington works in the background.

Both Chance and Mensa have previously worked together on the track ‘Cocoa Butter Kisses’ from Chance’s breakout 2013 mixtape ‘Acid Rap’, and on Mensa’s song ‘Tweakin”. Last year, they collaborated on a track called ‘Shelter’ with Wyclef Jean.

Advertisement

Recently, the pair also shared another collaboration via ‘Writing Exercise #3: Wraith’.

Mensa recently teased that yet more new music from him and Chance would be coming soon, telling Complex: “Me and Chano have been working on a lot of music for a while now, there’s much more to come.

As Chance raps his piece in their latest video, the scene he describes starts to materialise around him, and Washington creates the story through his art.

Check out Chance’s video here:

Back in March, Chance shared the single ‘Child Of God’, which features Moses Sumney on vocals and was performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month.

Advertisement

In the video for the song, artist Naïla Opiangah paints on a canvas behind him. The pair met during a trip to Accra, Ghana and have recently opened a contemporary art project together called ‘Child Of God’ at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art.

Last year Chance also shared the solo single ‘The Heart & The Tongue’, and released a concert film called Magnificent Coloring World.

He also appeared on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy, linking up with John Legend and Symba for the track ‘See Me Fly’, and on Smoko Ono’s afrobeat-inspired ‘Winners’. His long-awaited team-up with R&B legend Dionne Warwick, ‘Nothing’s Impossible’, was also finally released last year.