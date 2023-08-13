Watch Charlie Day perform ‘The Nightman Cometh (Dayman)’ with Portugal. The Man

Actor and director Charlie Day has finally performed ‘The Nightman Cometh (Dayman)’ with Portugal. The Man.

Earlier this month (August 6), Charlie Day – who stars in the long-running TV sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – joined Portugal. The Man during their concert at the Hollywood Bowl to perform the song that he had created for the hit TV series.

Watch the performance – and the crowd’s singalong – of Portugal. The Man and Charlie Day singing ‘The Nightman Cometh (Dayman)’ below.

Advertisement

‘The Nightman Cometh’, better known as ‘Dayman’, was written and performed by Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton in the third season of the show as part of a rock opera. The song has gone on to be a cult favourite among fans – including Portugal. The Man.

The band have reportedly performed the song over 120 times since 2013, though it is unclear if they have ever performed it with Charlie Day prior to this instance.

He most recently starred in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which he voiced Luigi, and the 16th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

It is the longest-running live-action comedy series in TV history. Season 16 saw the return of long-time cast members Rob McElhenney (Mac), Day (Charlie), Glen Howerton (Dennis), Kaitlin Olson (Dee), and Danny DeVito (Frank).

Portugal. The Man most recently released their eighth studio album ‘Chris Black Changed My Life’ in June this year. It was their first full album since 2017’s ‘Woodstock’. In 2020, Portugal. The Man teamed up with “Weird Al” Yankovic to pen a new song, ‘Who’s Gonna Stop Me’, in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.