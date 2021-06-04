Watch Chet Faker rollerblade through the desert in ‘Feel Good’ music video

We’re just a few weeks out from the release of the first Chet Faker album in seven years, and today Faker has delivered his new single ‘Feel Good’.

Alongside the release of the song, he’s also unveiled its accompanying music video which was produced by FREENJOY, who has worked on videos for The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and more.

The film clip was shot in one continuous take, and sees Faker – real name Nick Murphy – rollerblade through the Californian desert while wearing a white dress.

Watch the video below.

The filming of the video didn’t come without injury, with Murphy saying in a press statement, “I broke my hand filming this last week and I don’t regret one bit of it.”

Murphy was equally as succinct in describing the song itself, saying, “The song is called ‘Feel Good’. The song is about feeling good. The video is me feeling good. Anymore talking is just gonna kill the vibe.”

‘Feel Good’ is the fourth cut we’ve heard from the forthcoming Chet Faker album, ‘Hotel Surrender’, which is due out July 16. It follows the release of ‘Low’ last year, after Murphy revived the moniker, as well as ‘Get High’ and ‘Whatever Tomorrow’ earlier this year.

In addition, ‘Whatever Tomorrow’ received a remix courtesy of Soulwax, of which Murphy said, “I think I like it better than mine”.