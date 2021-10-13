Watch ChillinIT gift his mum a $100,000 cheque in video for new single ‘Susan’s Son

ChillinIT has shared new single ‘Susan’s Son’, the first to be lifted from his forthcoming album ‘Family Ties’ ahead of it dropping next month.

The uncharacteristically sentimental cut is in stark contrast to the bravado and rapid-fire delivery typically found among the rapper’s back catalogue. Instead, ‘Susan’s Son’ is a heartfelt homage to Chill’s loved ones that sees him reflect on the importance of family and the support he’s received along his road to success.

“Mumma carried Chill so long, I gave the woman back pain / But now I rap so long, I run the fuckin’ rap game,” ChillinIT declares on the track, co-produced by his brother and DJ Bbrock alongside Sydney’s Badrapper.

The song arrives alongside a video that sees the rapper performing the song directly to his mother, which culminates with him gifting her a large cheque for $100,000. Check that out below:

“This isn’t a song, it’s the moment captured in time, it is $100,000 for my mum and a proud family is finally back from the times we’ve been through together,” Chill wrote on social media when sharing the video earlier today.

“I wish you all this same energy and just know album three is really something special for you all.”

ChillinIT’s new album ‘Family Ties’ is set to arrive in November. It will mark his first body of work in 2021 after releasing two projects last year – second studio album ‘The Octagon’ in January and a mixtape titled ‘Full Circle’ in October.

Since then, the rapper has released one standalone single this year – ‘Henny & Reefer’ back in April – and featured on ‘OGs’, which appeared on Bliss n Eso‘s latest album ‘The Sun’. In August, he won Best Independent Hip Hop Album at this year’s AIR Independent Music Awards for ‘The Octagon’.