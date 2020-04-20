Chris Cornell’s daughter, Toni Conell, has shared an acoustic cover of Temple Of The Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’ – you can watch it below.

Performed in her late father’s studio as part of LiveXLive’s Music Lives digital music festival, which was put on to benefit coronavirus relief efforts, Toni said the song was one of her favourites. She added: “I love you daddy, and I hope do this song justice.”

“Sitting in my dad’s home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more,” she wrote on Instagram. “Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy.

“If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort.”

Watch Toni Cornell’s cover of ‘Hunger Strike’ below:

The LiveXLive Music Lives festival took place over the weekend to help raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Toni added in her Instagram post that the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation would be “donating $50,000 to @MusiCares for its Covid relief efforts.”

Earlier this month, Pearl Jam took part in a Reddit AMA, in which they recalled their favourite memories of long-term friend and occasional collaborator Cornell.

Answering questions from fans to celebrate the release of their latest album ‘Gigaton’, the band’s guitarists Mike McCready and Stone Gossard were asked to share their favourite memories of the Soundgarden frontman, who took his own life in 2017.

Gossard recalled a time when Pearl Jam had just finished recording their 1996 album ‘No Code’ at his Studio Litho, and had left a human dummy nicknamed ‘Sagety Man’ behind. Shortly afterwards, Soundgarden arrived at the studio to record ‘Down On The Upside’.