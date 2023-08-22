Watch Chrissie Hynde join Guns N’ Roses to perform ‘Bad Obsession’ in Boston

Chrissi Hynde teamed up with Guns N’ Roses last night (August 21) during the band’s live show in Boston.

The Pretenders frontwoman joined the band to perform the harmonica on the ‘Use Your Illusion I’ track ‘Bad Obsession’ at Fenway Park. You can view footage below.

It comes after the band recently released their new single ‘Perhaps’ which the band once again performed last night after they recently showcased it live at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, last Friday (August 18).

Advertisement

The band previously teamed up with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for ‘Paradise City’ at the close of their set at Glastonbury earlier this summer.

Grohl also teamed up with Hynde’s band during their set at Glastonbury that same weekend as did Johnny Mar for a performance which also saw Paul McCartney watching from the side of the stage.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses recently announced another new song entitled ‘The General’, which is set to arrive later this year.

The track is set to feature as a B-side on a 7-inch vinyl version of ‘Perhaps’ which is due for release on October 27. Pre-orders are available here.

Advertisement

Like ‘Perhaps’, ‘The General’ is taken from the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ era and marks the band’s first release since the four-song EP ‘Hard Skool’, which arrived back in February of last year.

Meanwhile, legendary guitarist Slash recently said he doesn’t see a Guns N’ Roses biopic happening anytime soon.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he was asked if he liked the idea of creating a Guns N’ Roses biopic, where he responded: “I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future.”

He continued: “It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far. But I’ve never been able to envision how you’re gonna get… I mean it’s one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kinda stuff.”

The guitarist went on to explain that the majority of band biopics tend to be “fabricated, over-exaggerated bullshit”.