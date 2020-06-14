Watch Christine and the Queens perform ‘I Disappear in Your Arms’ on ‘Fallon’

Christine and the Queens has performed ‘I Disappear in Your Arms’, the bonus track from her latest EP ‘La vita nuova’, on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The performance was filmed in an empty venue and is the latest in a series of online concerts broadcast by the French singer-songwriter (real name Héloïse Letissier).

Watch the performance below:

‘La vita nuova’ was released by Christine and the Queens in February and is a follow-up to her second album, ‘Chris’. Upon its release, NME gave the EP five stars, calling it “an astonishing and emotional sucker-punch”.

Following the EP’s release, ‘I Disappear in Your Arms’ was released on April 16 and performed on The Graham Norton Show the following day, April 17.

During the pandemic, Letissier has recorded and uploaded a number of covers including Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold’, The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ and Travis Scott’s ‘Highest In The Room’. In addition to covers, she has been performing her own tracks in a series of live-streamed gigs.

Letissier recently confirmed she is currently working on her third album which she’s described as “vast, hopeful and ambitious”.

“The new songs are surprisingly hopeful, and I’ve never described myself as that. It’s upsetting because I don’t know how to deal with that! I’ve always said I have a French tormented soul. I have a cool concept for the record, I think. I love a concept.”