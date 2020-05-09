Christine & The Queens has given a lockdown performance of her recent single ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ – you can watch it below.

The French pop star – real name Héloïse Letissier – livestreamed from her home for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday evening (May 7).

In the clip, Letissier sings the track while sitting beside an open window which shows her surrounding Paris neighbourhood. The simple, static video sees the artist perform to a backing track.

In April, Letissier spoke to NME about how her plans to promote the EP had been affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. “I was going to do some American TV, stick around in LA and do some sessions with musicians,” she explained.

“I decided to take this [the lockdown] as a sign to write a lot on my own first instead. It feels a lot like the usual process when I start a new album. The mindset is different, because on my third album I’m looking for something very vast and hopeful.”