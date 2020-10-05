Watch Christine & The Queens’ piano cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I’m On Fire’

Christine & The Queens has shared a piano cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘I’m On Fire’ – you can watch it below.

Taken from the Boss’ 1984 album ‘Born In The U.S.A.’, the song has been covered by numerous artists over the years, including John Mayer, Tori Amos, Soccer Mommy, Bat For Lashes, Tegan And Sara, Ben Harper and more.

Tonight (October 5), Christine & The Queens shared a video on Instagram of her covering the song. Sat at a piano, she ardently sings along to the fan favourite while delicately playing along.

Advertisement

“I’m on fire. This is one of my favorite songs. @bastien__d has a killer studio so I went to spend a few hours there,” Chris wrote in the post’s caption. “I needed music as much as I need and miss you all.”

Watch Chris’ cover of ‘I’m On Fire’ below:

At the weekend, Christine & The Queens shared a lengthy pair of new Instagram posts, sharing her experiences of sexism in the music industry.

The posts came in support of the #MusicToo movement in France, who describe themselves as an “anonymous collective against gender-based and sexual violence in the music industry.”

“I am not surprised to learn that, in the musical world, as in all other circles, the liberation of speech generates an upheaval that it is then difficult to master,” she wrote in the posts, which were shared in both French and English.

Advertisement

“Each of us has experienced a more or less tenuous form of harassment, sexist remarks, like all our sisters who walk in offices, who come home late at night, who are from professions radically different from ours.”