Watch Clairo join Phoenix for ‘After Midnight’ remix at Madison Square Garden

Phoenix were joined on stage by special guest Clairo in New York last night (September 9) – watch them play ‘After Midnight’ below.

The artists teamed up on a remixed version of the song earlier this year, with the original appearing on Phoenix’s 2022 album ‘Alpha Zulu’.

During Phoenix’s show with Beck at Madison Square Garden, they gave the track its live debut with help from Clairo herself.

Watch footage of the performance below.

Beck and Phoenix are currently finishing up their co-headline 2023 ‘Summer Odyssey’ tour across North America.

The bands kicked off a 19-city run on August 1 in Seattle, Washington, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Boston, New York and more. It wraps up tonight (September 10) in Columbia, Maryland. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis and Weyes Blood have performed as support across the tour, while Beck and Phoenix released new collaborative single ‘Odyssey’ ahead of the gigs.

Reviewing Phoenix’s London show in November last year, NME described the gig as a “another staggering assault on the senses”.

“Using staggered screens that frame the stage and band, Phoenix utilise the full depth of their performance space smartly. During their second song ‘Entertainment’, they recreate the Palace of Versailles and its Hall of Mirrors, its chandeliers twinkling amid pounding keyboard riffs.

“It’s one of many moments that garners “oohs” and “ahhs” from the crowd when the full potential of the screens are deployed: even the simplest tricks, like bold colours gliding across the stage (‘J Boy’) or an image of a firework beautifully exploding (‘Winter Solstice’), work wonders.”