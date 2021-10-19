Watch Coldplay and Selena Gomez perform ‘Let Somebody Go’ live for the first time

Coldplay and Selena Gomez gave a live debut to their collaborative song ‘Let Somebody Go’ during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (October 18) – you can watch their performance below.

The track is taken from Coldplay’s new album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which arrived last Friday (October 15).

The band kicked off their week-long residency on The Late Late Show last night by teaming up with Gomez to perform ‘Let Somebody Go’ live for the first time.

You can watch Coldplay and Gomez’s performance of their new song below.

Coldplay are also set to perform ‘❤️’ (pronounced Human Heart) with We Are KING and Jacob Collier during their Late Late Show residency.

‘Music Of The Spheres’ is currently on course to become the first album to surpass 100,000 UK chart sales in a week since Ed Sheeran in 2019.

Coldplay’s new album has so far sold over 81,000 units, meaning that it has already overtaken the current fastest-selling album of the year, Dave’s ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ – which amassed 74,000 chart sales in its opening week back in July.

Speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed that the band are only intending to make 12 albums during their career.

“We’re going to make 12 albums,” he said. “Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.

“I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.”