Watch Coldplay and Selena Gomez’s surreal video for ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay and Selena Gomez have shared a new video for their collaboration ‘Let Somebody Go‘.

The black and white clip, which you can view below, was directed by Dave Meyers who did the videos for Coldplay’s previous singles ‘Higher Power‘ and ‘My Universe‘ with BTS.

It finds frontman Chris Martin and Gomez in a world not dissimilar to Marvel‘s Doctor Strange or Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

The track, which you can stream and download here, is taken from Coldplay’s recent album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which arrived last October.

Coldplay and Gomez previously debuted their collaboration live on The Late Late Show With James Corden as part of a week long residency.

Meanwhile, Martin recently confirmed that one of Coldplay’s final three albums will be written as a musical.

He told Ellen Degeneres that the band are interested in making a “movie musical”, before joking that it would be called East Side Story.

“I think, over time, we’ve learned… we’re so lucky that we get to just follow what feels right,” he continued. “And that’s what we’ve decided to do. That’s why our music changes a bit: sometimes we lose people and we get other people in.

“But, really, it’s become so fun since we just had the privilege of following what feels correct. Everybody should do it.”

Coldplay are set to embark on an eco-friendly world tour next month, with dates scheduled at London’s Wembley Stadium, Glasgow, Paris, Berlin and other European cities throughout July and August.

During a Big Read interview with NME last October, bassist Guy Berryman said the band had “made a great start” with the sustainable shows. “Whatever we end up doing, will be a Phase One, but there always has to be an improvement and a continual cycle,” he said.

“If you want to pick holes, and I’m sure someone can and will, I think that’s fine: what you have to do is embrace the idea of continued progress. It has to be an ever-evolving situation.”