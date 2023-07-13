Watch Coldplay cover Backstreet Boys’ ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’

Coldplay covered the Backstreet Boys‘ hit song ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ during a recent concert in Gothenburg.

During their second show at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden on July 9, the band surprised concert attendees with a stripped-down version of the 1997 hit. Fan-captured footage shows frontman Chris Martin on stage with a piano as he begins the song, before the crowd quickly joins in singing along.

The cover came in towards the end of their 25-song set. Backstreet Boys took to their official Instagram page to express their excitement over the tribute. They posted a clip of Martin performing the song with a caption that read: “Buzzing from @coldplay’s cover of Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)! Truly an honor.”

Advertisement

‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ was written by Max Martin and the late Denniz Pop, signifying that the cover of the track may have been a tribute to the Swedish pop song masterminds. Coldplay previously worked with Martin and Pop earlier in their career.

At the first show at the Gamla Ullevi Stadium on July 8, the band paid tribute to Elton John during the final night of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour via a video broadcast.

During the show, Sir Elton John appeared onscreen through a video broadcast which was beamed out at the musicians’ respective concerts.

The band performed John’s classic hit ‘Rocket Man’. “Elton, we want to say from all of us here, from all the fans and all the artists that you’ve loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much,” Martin said.

In other news, new figures recently revealed by Coldplay showed that the group have reduced their carbon emissions by nearly half with their extensive eco-friendly world tour.