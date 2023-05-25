Watch Coldplay cover Tina Turner’s ‘Proud Mary’ in tribute

Coldplay paid tribute to the late Tina Turner yesterday (May 24) with a live performance of her song ‘Proud Mary’ – watch footage below.

The iconic American singer and ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’ died yesterday aged 83 following a long illness, her spokesperson said.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” a post to the star’s social media read.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tributes in memory of the star flooded social media from the likes of Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Debbie Harry, Karen O and more.

Coldplay, who are currently on their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour, were performing at Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys yesterday as the world began to mourn Turner’s death.

In tribute, frontman Chris Martin performed a rendition of the star’s hit single ‘Proud Mary’.

Watch footage of the performance below.

Tina Turner by Coldplay in Barcelona tonight pic.twitter.com/BnURtm7183 — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) May 24, 2023

Coldplay honors Tina Turner with a version of 'Proud Mary' at Barcelona Olympic Stadium #ColdplayBarcelona pic.twitter.com/2NlWho4Gio — Gerard Escaich Folch (@gescaichfolch) May 24, 2023

Coldplay dedicated today's concert to Tina and also played proud mary pic.twitter.com/Iz2zKFsrWg — River (@JeonsBamie) May 24, 2023

Lizzo performed the same track on her ‘Special’ tour at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona yesterday.

Performing in a sequinned dress and a head of curls, she said: “Today, we lost an icon. And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

@lizzo THERE IS NO ROCK N ROLL WITHOUT TINA TURNER ♬ original sound – lizzo

Beyoncé penned her own touching tribute to Turner as fans also revisited their duet.

“My beloved queen. I love you endlessly,” wrote the ‘Crazy In Love’ singer in a message posted to her website. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.”

Other artists who paid tribute to Turner included Mariah Carey, who said that while words like diva, iconic, and superstar are “often overused”, the late singer “embodies them all and so many more.”

Fans have also been sharing footage of Tina Turner‘s final performance following news of her passing.

Turner also revealed the way that she wanted to be remembered in one of her final interviews, held just weeks before her death.