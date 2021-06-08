Watch Coldplay head to a new planet in intergalactic ‘Higher Power’ video

Coldplay have debuted the music video for ‘Higher Power’, which sees the group going intergalactic as they explore a new planet.

Directed by Dave Meyers, who has previously worked with Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, the video sees the band heading to a “colourful trash planet” called Kaotica, whose alien language features prominently throughout the video and across the ‘Higher Power’ artwork.

Once there, they encounter a wild selection of robot dogs, giant holograms and a street-gang of dancing aliens, performed by Seoul’s Ambiguous Dance Company. You can watch the video below.

Meyers said of the clip: “The video is a metaphor for how, right now, we all feel alienated, far removed from our world, almost like we’re on an alien planet. And ultimately we find love in the streets and that euphoria shoots us off into the stratosphere of our own energy and higher power.”

The track was first unveiled last month and has already been streamed more than 75 million times across the globe.

Last month, the group performed the track for Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2021.

Playing in front of a lit-up Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire – the monastic ruins that formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula – as the sun set in the background, Chris Martin and co.’s performance of the song also boasted a dramatic fireworks display.

Elsewhere, Coldplay performed their first-ever live TikTok set last month (May 24) to benefit Red Nose Day USA.

Reports earlier this year also claimed that the band have been working on a new album called ‘Music Of The Spheres’.