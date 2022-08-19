Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin perform duet with one-handed pianist Victoria Canal

Midway through their six-date Wembley Stadium residency, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin took some time off to link up with pianist Victoria Canal – who happens to have been born without her right forearm – joining her for a soulful duet of her original track ‘Swan Song’.

Billboard reports that Martin and Canal met on Wednesday (August 17), the same day Coldplay performed their fourth gig in the iconic London stadium. It was a private meeting, with Canal performing the song on a vintage grand piano while Martin leant over the headboard and joined her in singing the track’s tender chorus: “Who knows how long we’ve got? / As long as I’m breathing, I / Know it’s not too late to love.”

After they completed the vocal refrain, Martin nonchalantly quipped that ‘Swan Song’ is “one of the best songs ever written”, to which Canal replied in shock: “WHAT?” Martin then joked about how Canal was “nervous that the piano was louder than you”, with the latter noting that she “always sing[s] too quiet”.

Posting footage of the moment to her Twitter page, Canal wrote: “I literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. I love you Chris Martin.” Have a look at their performance below:

i literally dissolved and went to songwriter heaven when this happened. i love you chris martin 😭 @coldplay #coldplay #chrismartin pic.twitter.com/SyPPE96TdD — victoria canal (@victoriacanal) August 17, 2022

During their fourth show at Wembley Stadium, Coldplay enlisted the help of All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis to perform two of the local band’s songs – ‘Pure Shores’ and ‘Never Ever’ – towards the end of the set. They did a similar thing at each of the first two shows, bringing Craig David out to help cover his songs ‘Live In The Moment’, ‘Fill Me In’ and ‘7 Days’.

Then, on Tuesday night (August 16), Coldplay was joined onstage by Natalie Imbruglia, who paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John by covering the Grease favourite ‘Summer Nights’ with the band. They also performed Imbruglia’s 1997 hit ‘Torn’ together.

In a five-star review of Wednesday’s show, NME’s Hannah Mylrea dubbed Coldplay’s performance “a joyful spectacle” and “a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done”.

Coldplay’s penultimate Wembley show will go down tomorrow (August 20), with the last booked in for Sunday night (August 21). The latter show was initially due to be held tonight (August 19), but was rescheduled in the wake of tube strikes planned for today. Find remaining tickets for both shows here.

Elsewhere on the tour, Coldplay have treated fans to cameos from the likes of Kelly Rowland, Bruce Springsteen, Kylie Minogue and London Grammar’s Hannah Reid.