Watch Common explain how Fat Joe once saved his life

Common has revealed that Fat Joe once saved his life amid a feud.

The rapper, who announced his new album ‘‘Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2’ earlier this month, was speaking on a radio programme when he recalled the details.

He told Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg last week that his previous, infamous beef with Ice Cube could have cost him his life.

Back in the ’90s, Ice Cube believed that Common was dissing West Coast rappers on his ‘Resurrection’ (1994) single ‘I Used To Love H.E.R’. Cube hit back with a diss on ‘Westside Slaughterhouse’, which featured on Mack 10’s 1995 self-titled debut. Common later jabbed at Cube with his 1996 song ‘The Bitch In Yoo’.

Common told HOT 97 that he later bumped into Mack 10 while filming a Sprite commercial. A friend of Common’s, who was staying in a nearby hotel, visited the set, spotted Mack, and decided to square up to him on his friend’s behalf.

“[My friend] started basically staring down Mack 10. Just grilling him,” Common told the station [quotes transcribed by HipHopDX].

“Mack 10 was like, ‘What you looking at homie?’ He’s like, ‘I’m from Chicago. We look n****s in they eye.’ From that point, I know Mack 10 homie went and got they thing and was like, ‘Yo.’ Fat Joe came to me and was like … my guy did a little more after that, too; just agitating the situation. Fat Joe said, ‘Your man gotta go. He gotta leave. He can’t stay.’ And it’s about to get real in here.”

Common continued: “That brother kinda saved my life. Fat Joe saved my life.”

He explained that his friend left the scene but soon returned and broke some windows. Mack 10 and his crew ended up “roughing him up a bit” but Common said that it wasn’t “nothing too bad” because security intervened.

Later on, Joe told Common that he was going to be a target as well but he’d persuaded Mack’s group to leave him alone.

Ice Cube and Common eventually put their beef to bed and have since collaborated. In 2016, they appeared together on the track ‘Real People’ from the Barbershop: The Next Cut soundtrack.

In other news, Common is executive producing Questlove’s Summer Of Soul follow-up documentary about musician and producer Sly Stone.