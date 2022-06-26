Watch Conan Gray perform ‘Disaster’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Conan Gray recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a live rendition of his track ‘Disaster’.

Airing last week, Gray stopped by the show to celebrate the release of his new album ‘Superache’, from which ‘Disaster’ is lifted.

His performance was a play on the song’s title, featuring a fallen moped and pile of strewn luggage to represent a crash. Roses were scattered across the stage and Gray’s white outfit was smattered with red beading, reminiscent of blood.

Watch the performance below.

Gray’s ‘Superache’ arrived on Friday (June 24) and featured a number of previously released singles, including ‘People Watching’, ‘Telepath’, ‘Jigsaw’, ‘Astronomy’ and ‘Memories’.

NME awarded the album four stars in a review, describing it as “confessional pop bangers with a real sense of drama”.

“It may be theatrical, but ‘Superache’ still feels deep and honest,” wrote NME’s Georgia Evans. “‘I’ll just take a footnote in your life / And you could take my body / Every line I would write for you,’ he sings on ‘Footnote’, inspired by Pride and Prejudice and the realisation that unrequited love doesn’t match up to fictional romance.”

“That’s OK, though: Gray knows this kind of all-encompassing love is painful – and he’s ready to feel it at full force.”

Gray has been on tour for most of the year so far, playing North American shows throughout March and April, before heading to Europe in May and wrapping up with a run of UK shows this past month. He’ll also be heading to Australia and New Zealand in November this year.