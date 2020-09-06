Corey Taylor has covered ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding’ in a new radio session.

The original version of the track was released in 1974 and written by Nick Lowe. It became a hit in 1978 when Elvis Costello & The Attractions covered it as a b-side to Lowe’s single ‘American Squirm’.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman shared his acoustic take on the classic song during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Octane Home Invasion Festival.

“I’ve been threatening to do a cover of this for a very, very long time and figured what better time to do it than right now on the spot for all the SiriusXM people?” he said before launching into the song. Watch Taylor’s performance below now.

Taylor is due to release his debut solo album ‘CMFT’ next month, with the record arriving on October 2 via Roadrunner. Earlier this week (September 2), he shared the latest taste of it in the form of the track ‘HWY 666’.

The song follows the release of two previous tracks from the record – the Tech N9ne-featuring ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’ and ‘Black Eyes Blue’.

The musician recently spoke to his Slipknot bandmate Shawn “Clown” Crahan about his debut solo album, saying there was “no way” the songs on it would have worked for their band.

“It was like I was trying to fill in an empty space in that artistic spot in my heart,” he said. “I knew that, obviously, there was no way it was gonna fit with Slipknot because it’s just such a different entity.”