Watch Counting Crows cover ‘The 1’ by Taylor Swift

Counting Crows have performed Taylor Swift‘s ‘The 1’ during a recent concert in Las Vegas – watch fan-shot footage of the cover below.

While performing at the Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on September 2, Counting Crows made sure to subvert expectations by throwing a Taylor Swift cover into their setlist.

‘The 1’ is a cut from Taylor Swift’s 2020 ‘Folklore’ album – watch Counting Crows cover the song below.

The cover comes after Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz revealed in an interview with Nuvo in June that he has become a big Taylor Swift fan in recent months. Duritz replied when asked what music he’d been listening to recently: “For the last few weeks, I’ve honestly been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift. I was a big fan of her first couple records, but I hadn’t listened too much since then.”

Duritz explained further: “My girlfriend is a really huge fan, though, and I got us all tickets to see the show. We went with Chris Carabba and Immer. I researched all of Taylor’s records before that and really flipped out on how much I enjoyed them — I was really knocked out by a lot of the music. So I’ve kind of been obsessing over her for the last two or three weeks.”

In Taylor Swift news, the singer is set to release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as the latest re-recorded album on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 LP. Since its announcement, streams of the original album have seen a huge spike.

Swift has also announced a concert film for her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour. “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift posted on social media in announcing the film and sharing its trailer.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour debuts on October 13 in the US, Canada and Mexico. A UK date has not been announced.