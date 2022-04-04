Watch Crowded House play an impromptu show in the Northern NSW town of Newrybar

Last week, Crowded House played an impromptu gig in the small, Northern New South Wales town of Newrybar, which has experienced severe flooding in recent weeks.

The band had been staying in the town to rehearse in its hall, and their intimate outdoor show on Friday afternoon (April 1) happened to line up with an event that was celebrating the efforts of volunteers who assisted in flood relief efforts in the region.

The performance, which they’ve since shared in full on Instagram, included hits like ‘Weather With You’, ‘Something So Strong’, ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, ‘Better Be Home Soon’, ‘Four Seasons In One Day’ and a cover of ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain?’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Watch that below:

“This was an impromptu gig played by one of the great bands of our time,” reads a comment on the video from The Little General, a general goods store in the region. “This region has been hit twice in the past 5 weeks by severe storms and floods of magnitudes not seen here before.

“Newrybar is a small village which served as as rescue and recovery hub for the people of Northern NSW. The stars aligned and as this great band were rehearsing here in our little hall they heard of the resolve of this small community and they gave their time and talent to boost the morale and support for our little village. God bless Crowded House.”

Tomorrow night, Crowded House will kick off a national tour in support of latest album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’ with a show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Throughout April, they’ll play headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart, Canberra and more, along with an appearance at this year’s Bluesfest in Byron Bay.