Watch Crowded House perform ‘Something So Strong’ live from home

Crowded House have released the first of their live from home performances, a version of their 1987 hit ‘Something So Strong’.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

Frontman Neil Finn captioned the video, saying, “We are a band that was supposed to be on stages very soon in Europe and beyond, but has now accepted the new reality. However housebound, we are still seeking connection.

“So, in the meantime, the internet provides a chance to play a few of our songs for you, that seems most welcome and joyous, a good way to rehearse and perform, send some best wishes out your way.”

The band are said to have “a few more” similar performances to follow.

All five members are shown performing from their places of isolation, supercut together in a similar fashion to their ‘Music From The Home Front’ appearance.

Last month, Crowded House featured in the televised benefit concert, which broadcasted across Australia and New Zealand in support of frontline workers during this COVID-19 pandemic, and to honour ANZAC Day.

Advertisement

Other artists on the Music From The Home Front lineup included Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Tones and I and Delta Goodrem. DMA’s also featured, performing a Crowded House classic, ‘Better Be Home Soon’.