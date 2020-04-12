Watch Cub Sport cover Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born To Die’

Brisbane alt-pop favourites Cub Sport took to social media over the weekend to deliver a cover of Lana Del Rey’s 2012 hit ‘Born To Die’.

Accompanying himself on the keyboard, lead vocalist Tim Nelson performed the cover solo as part of the band’s live-streamed show, ‘Stay Home with Cub Sport’. Watch it below.

The band announced the live-stream earlier last week, teasing that they would be covering Del Rey.

“What if I did a live stream on YouTube and sang a Lana Del Rey cover?” the band asked rhetorically.

“I was just playing the piano and singing aimlessly the other day and ended up singing that song,” Nelson told NME Australia.

“And it was a real vibe so I decided to do it for our YouTube live-stream. And I just adore Lana.”

This isn’t the first time Cub Sport have covered an LDR song. In 2015, they uploaded a cover of her 2015 track ‘High By The Beach’, taken from her third album ‘Honeymoon’.

Despite being in isolation, the band have remained active with their musical output via social media. They orchestrated a Gal Gadot-inspired video of Australian artists singing The Veronicas’ seminal 2008 hit ‘Untouched’.

The band’s fourth studio album, ‘Like Nirvana’, hits shelves on July 24, and will feature previously released singles ‘Drive’ and ‘Confessions’. The release was pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.