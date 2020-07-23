Watch Cub Sport’s video for ‘Be Your Man’ from new album ‘LIKE NIRVANA’

Cub Sport have shared a music video for the song ‘Be Your Man’ alongside the release of their fourth studio album ‘LIKE NIRVANA’.

‘Be Your Man’ is the fourth single taken from the new record, following ‘Confessions’, ‘Drive’ and ‘I Feel Like I Am Changin’. ‘LIKE NIRVANA’ is out today/

The track’s stunning music video premiered yesterday (July 23) via PAPER Magazine. The video, directed and edited by Joe Agius, is “heavily indebted” to Kate Bush’s video for ‘Wuthering Heights’, and lead singer Tim Nelson’s look “partially influenced” by a 1969 performance Mick Jagger gave in Hyde Park while in a white dress.

Watch it below:

To celebrate the release of ‘LIKE NIRVANA’, the band are hosting a launch party in their hometown of Brisbane tomorrow (July 25). It’s kicking off at 3pm AEST and will see the band play a stripped-back set with songs from the album and sign vinyls.

Cub Sport are also set to appear on ABC’s new live music show The Sound this Sunday night (July 26), alongside Paul Kelly, Julia Stone, Eves Karydas and more.

In addition, the band will be releasing a special, hand-numbered vinyl of their 2019 single ‘333’ for Record Store Day, which is happening in August after being postponed from April.

NME Australia rated ‘LIKE NIRVANA’ five stars, noting that the band have outdone themselves with the new album.

“Stadium-sized glory might be painfully out of reach right now, for reasons beyond their control,” writes NME Australia‘s Annabel Ross, “but on ‘LIKE NIRVANA’ Cub Sport make a compelling case for post-pandemic superstardom.”