Watch DaBaby’s comedic video for new single ‘Red Light Green Light’

DaBaby has shared a brand new song and video – watch the visual for ‘Red Light Green Light’.

The new song will be given its live debut as part of the rapper’s performance at tomorrow’s (June 27) BET Awards.

In the new video, DaBaby takes things back to the 1990s, donning Oakland Raiders merchandise and riffing on classic ’90s movies.

Watch the new ‘Red Light Green Light’ video below.

The North Carolina rapper’s new track follows recent single ‘Ball If I Want To’, which came out last week adn was also complete with its own video.

So far this year, he’s shared January’s ‘Masterpiece’ alongside and guest appearances on Polo G‘s ‘Party Life’, Justin Bieber‘s ‘Know No Better’, Young Thug‘s ‘Litty’ and the remix of BRS Kash‘s ‘Throat Baby’ remix.

Earlier this month, DaBaby was announced as one of the 2021 headliners of JAY-Z‘s Made In America Festival alongside Justin Bieber.

The Philadelphia event is making a return this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Made In America 2021 will be held from September 4-5 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, with Bieber and DaBaby both set to headline.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion has criticised DaBaby after the rapper seemed to show his support for Tory Lanez.

Lanez is facing charges over an alleged shooting incident last July, with Megan claiming that he shot her after a house party in the Hollywood Hills. The charges, issued on October 8, include assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and another for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

DaBaby, who appears on Lanez’s new song ‘Skat’, appeared to retweet a post discussing how the pair collaborated because of their past legal issues.