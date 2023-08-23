Watch Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Shane Hawkins perform David Bowie, AC/DC and more rock classics at California pizza bar

Dave Grohl, Chad Smith and Shane Hawkins have come together to play a series of rock classics at a pizza bar in California. Check out fan-captured footage of the moment below.

The intimate, star-studded set took place at the Rock N Roll Pizza Bar in Simi Valley, California on Monday evening (August 21), and was part of a set by famous covers band Chevy Metal.

The band was formed by late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who often performed with the side project in his time away from his Foo Fighters commitments. Now, over a year since his death in Colombia, the band’s frontman took to the stage to play with the band, as did his teenage son, Shane.

Kicking off the set with Grohl on the guitar and backing vocals, the band opened their 17-song set with a cover of The Police – playing their 1978 track ‘Next To You’. From there, they immediately launched into more rock classics, including ‘Jailbreak’ by Thin Lizzy and ‘Bitch’ by The Rolling Stones.

Three back-to-back covers of Van Halen tracks were included – ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’, ‘Jamie’s Cryin’ and ‘Unchained’ – as were renditions of Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Mötley Crüe and The Kinks.

It was mid-way through the set, however, when lucky onlookers got another surprise from the star-studded band, as during their performance of a fourth Van Halen song the band were joined by Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins.

He joined them for the latter half of ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love’, as well as performances of ‘Tie Your Mother Down’ by Queen and ‘Moonage Daydream’ by David Bowie.

During the encore, another surprise drummer took to the kit – Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. He joined Grohl and co. for the final track of the evening, AC/DC’s 1976 hit track ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’. Find more footage of the show below.

This isn’t the first time that Shane – the teenage son of the late Taylor Hawkins – has joined Chevy Metal on stage to show off his drumming skills. Earlier this month, the musician made headlines when he joined the band for a couple of shows in California, and performed Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath tracks alongside Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.

He also made an appearance at the mammoth tribute concerts, held for his father six months after his death.

Taking to the stage to play a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ last September at Wembley Stadium, Shane’s drumming was considered one of the standout moments of the concert, and led to him winning a prestigious award for Drum Performance of the Year from the Drumeo Awards.

As well as his emotional performance at the Taylor Hawkins Tributes, he also joined Foo Fighters for a special guest appearance during their recent slot at Boston Calling.