Watch Dave Grohl cover Randy Newman with Karen O, Beck, Jack Black and more for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have released the eighth instalment in this year’s Hanukkah Sessions series, covering Randy Newman’s ‘I Love L.A.’ – retitled here to ‘We Love L.A.’ – alongside all of the special guests the pair have been joined by thus far: Judd Apatow, Pink, Inara George, Grohl’s daughter Violet, Beck, Karen O and Tenacious D.

Returning last week for its third annual series, this year’s Hanukkah Sessions was the first that Grohl and Kurstin recorded live in concert: on December 5, they performed a secret show to 250 fans in Los Angeles, with all of the profits earned from ticket sales going to the Anti-Defamation League. The Foo Fighters leader and legendary producer played nine songs in total, ending their main set with the star-studded rendition of ‘We Love L.A.’.

Coinciding with Hanukkah itself, this year’s series began on December 18 with their rendition of ‘Spinning Wheel’ by Blood, Sweat & Tears (featuring comedian/director Judd Apatow). It was chased up with think take on ‘Get This Party Started’ by Pink (featuring Pink herself), followed by ‘The Things We Do For Love’ by 10cc (with Kurstin’s The Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George).

From there, they delivered covers of ‘At Seventeen’ by Janis Ian (featuring Grohl’s daughter Violet), ‘E-Pro’ by Beck (with Beck himself), ‘Heads Will Roll’ by Yeah Yeah Yeahs (with Karen O) and ‘The Spirit Of Radio’ by Rush (with both members of Tenacious D, Jack Black and Kyle Glass).

Have a look at their take on Randy Newman’s 1983 classic below:

The 2022 edition of Hanukkah Sessions will come to an end tomorrow (December 27), when Grohl and Kurstin release their cover of David Lee Roth‘s ‘Just A Gigolo’, again featuring Beck.

Released to celebrate songs by Jewish musicians, the first series was drip-fed over the Hanukkah season of 2020. Recorded by the pair in Kurstin’s home studio, it saw him and Grohl team up to cover songs by Drake, the Beastie Boys, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Mountain, Elastica, The Knack and The Velvet Underground.

The series returned last year, with Grohl and Kurstin covering tracks from Billy Joel, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, the Ramones, Amy Winehouse, The Clash and KISS. Though initially released on YouTube, both series were made available on streaming platforms last December.