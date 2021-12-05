Watch Dave Grohl cover The Clash’s ‘Train In Vain’ with Greg Kurstin

Dave Grohl has shared a cover of The Clash‘s ‘Train In Vain’ – you can watch his reworking of the track below.

The Foo Fighters frontman has been working with producer Greg Kurstin to deliver covers of Jewish artists for each of the eight days of Hanukkah. This cover marks the seventh in their ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series.

Their rendition of The Clash’s 1979 track – which was originally released as the third and final single from the band’s ‘London Calling’ album – sees Kurstin back on the piano, while Grohl once again tackles the drums and takes on vocal duties.

Advertisement

“Michael Geoffrey Jones, born to Russian Jewish mother Renee Zagansky, would come to be known as punk rock legend Mick Jones, co-founder of The Clash. It’s London Calling Jerusalem as we take a ‘Train In Vain’,” captioned their latest cover.

You can watch the video below:

For their last cover, the pair reworked Billy Joel’s ‘Big Shot’. It followed five other covers Grohl and Kurstin have performed for this year’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’: Van Halen‘s ‘Jump’, Barry Manilow‘s ‘Copacabana’, the Ramones‘ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay (I Missed You)’, and Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Take The Box’ – the latter of which was performed alongside Grohl’s daughter Violet.