Watch Dave Grohl play drums for Boygenius at Hollywood Bowl show

Dave Grohl played drums on Boygenius‘ song ‘Satanist’ during their Halloween Hollywood Bowl show last night (October 31).

The Foo Fighters singer and guitarist, who first found fame as the drummer in Nirvana, returned to his sticksman state for a performance of Boygenius’ ‘The Record’ album track.

Grohl wore all black and facepaint as he hopped on the kit for the song, while Boygenius bandmembers Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were seen sporting spooky outfits as The Father, Son and Holy Ghost for their set.

Advertisement

Watch the moment in the clips below.

Dave Grohl playing drums onstage with Boygenius tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZZz4CX7Qia — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) November 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Grohl has released an expanded deluxe edition of his memoir The Storyteller: Tales In Life & Music.

First released in 2021, the original version of the book recounted the Foo Fighter bandleader’s life and music career, from his origins in the suburbs of Washington D.C., to his experiences touring from the age of 18.

Now, an expanded version of The Storyteller, which hit bookshelves yesterday (October 31) is said to include a variety of additional and never-before-seen content.

Advertisement

The Storyteller’s deluxe paperback edition includes a first-person essay about Grohl’s philosophy on creativity, and a series of writing prompts aimed at sparking readers’ own creative pursuits.

The updated memoir also provides insight into the genesis and songwriting behind four Foo Fighters songs, and how Grohl’s relationship to these songs has evolved over time.

Elsewhere, Boygenius are due to appear as SNL‘s musical guests on November 11.

The indie trio recently released their EP, ‘The Rest’, which NME described as “compelling”.