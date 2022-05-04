Watch Dave play Kanye West’s ‘Homecoming’ on piano during Chicago show

Dave played a short snippet of Kanye West‘s track ‘Homecoming’ on piano during his recent gig in Chicago – you can watch a clip from the show below.

The UK rapper and musician is currently on the North American leg of his ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’ tour in support of his second studio album, which was released last year.

During his show at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago last Friday (April 29), Dave paid homage to West – who grew up in Chicago – by performing a section of the latter’s ‘Homecoming’, which featured on West’s 2007 album ‘Graduation’, on the piano.

Advertisement

The YouTuber and online personality Akademiks shared footage of Dave’s short cover on his Instagram yesterday (May 3), and you can watch it below.

Dave’s North American tour continues in New York tonight (May 4) – you can find any remaining tickets here.

Dave has been nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 Ivor Novello awards, which will take place later this month. He’s been nominated alongside the likes of Adele, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran and RAYE.

Dave’s recent performance at Coachella saw him invite another fan up on stage to rap ‘Thiago Silva’ with him.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett recently said that West’s decision to drop out of headlining this year’s festival “was a good decision for him”.

West had been booked to headline the double weekender in Indio, California, which took place last month, but dropped out just days before the gates were due to open.