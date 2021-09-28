Watch Deadguy reunite for their first show in almost 25 years

Deadguy played at Decibel magazine’s Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia this past weekend, marking their first show together in 24 years.

The New Jersey metalcore group were added to the festival’s line-up earlier this year when it was rescheduled from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday (September 25), Deadguy’s original line-up – comprising of vocalist Tim Singer, guitarist Chris Corvino, guitarist Keith Huckins, bassist Tim Naumann, and drummer Dave Rosenberg – took to the stage at The Fillmore, 24 years after they broke up in 1997.

Advertisement

The festival performance – which saw them share a bill with Municipal Waste and headliners Napalm Death – comes after the band discussed plans to reunite back in April 2020, the idea for which was sparked after they came together to film a new Deadguy documentary, Killing Music, which premiered last Friday (September 24).

Check out footage of the band’s performance at Decibel‘s Metal & Beer Fest below:

Speaking about Killing Music and how the band came back together for the documentary, Rosenberg told Decibel: “Deadguy never broke up, we just lost interest. In mid-2019, I met a guy named Bill Saunders, who is a producer/editor for a lot of cable shows and a big Deadguy fan. Somehow he remembered that we were coming up on the 25th anniversary of ‘Fixation [On A Co-Worker]’. He suggested a documentary might be interesting and we started doing interviews in the fall of 2019 where it was basically me trying to wrangle the other guys.

Advertisement

“It took me a few weeks to convince [Chris] ‘Crispy’ [Corvino] but fortunately Tim Singer was on board immediately so that made it much easier to find Keith [Huckins] – he lives in waaay upstate New York – and Crispy knew where to find Tim Naumann – teaching high school in New Jersey – and we had our first sit-down in 20+ years just a few months ago. In the meantime, we’ve been compiling photos, footage and interviews, which has been entertaining.”

Deadguy will play the Los Angeles iteration of Decibel‘s Metal & Beer Fest in December.