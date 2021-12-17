Watch Dear Seattle perform a cruisy acoustic version of ‘Way Out’

Sydney indie-rockers Dear Seattle have shared a stripped-down rendition of their latest single, ‘Way Out’, recorded live in the shed of members Lachlan Simpson and Josh McKay.

The live redux – filmed by longtime collaborator Pat O’Hara – puts a breezy twist on the original track, trading its screaming riffs and thrashing drums for radiant acoustic strumming and jaunty tambourines. Simpson delivers the glittery, synth-esque melody on a Fender Redondo, while the full band add to track’s the atmospheric weight with backing vocal harmonies.

Check out Dear Seattle’s acoustic performance of ‘Way Out’ below, then compare it to the original track:

‘Way Out’ was released as a single last month, marking Dear Seattle’s second new song for 2021 after ‘In My Head’ landed back in June.

Upon its release, frontman Brae Fisher said ‘Way Out’ touched on themes of “codependency and resentment building in a relationship lacking honest communication and personal space”, saying that “instead of discussing the way I felt, I had a tendency of bottling things up if I knew it was something that was going to hurt the other person”.

“I’d choose to hold onto things I should’ve been letting go,” he continued, “choosing connection when I really need space, and avoiding asking for help when I really needed it. I’ve come a long way since I became aware of these tendencies, but ‘Way Out’ is how I look at this period in my life in hindsight.”

Also last month, Dear Seattle announced a 15-date national tour in support of ‘Way Out’. They’ll hit stages in a mix of capital cities and regional towns throughout January and March, with support for the run split between local indie-pop duo Clews, Brisbane-based grunge outfit Concrete Surfers and Melbourne indie-rock quartet Kitschen Boy. Tickets for all dates are on sale now via Dear Seattle’s website.

The band are currently gearing up to release their second album, due out in 2022 via Domestic La La. The as-yet-untitled offering will follow the 2019 release of their debut album, ‘Don’t Let Go’.