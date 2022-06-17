Watch Death by Denim cover Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ for Like A Version

Death by Denim are the latest band to step into the triple j studios for Like A Version, covering Harry Styles‘ ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

Airing today, the Perth outfit’s rendition of Styles’ 2019 hit is a less pop-heavy production than the original, with edgier instrumentals and an indie-rock feel. Fuzzy electric guitars and dreamy synth moments get their time to shine, as do the smooth vocals of lead singer Nikolas Iliadis.

Check it out below.

“It’s taking that rock aesthetic and mixing it with the pop side of things,” said bassist George Gunson in a post-performance interview. “But it is a lot to do with that underlying riff and the harmonies, so when we took it we were like ‘ok, well we need to let that carry through’ and added the Death by Denim spice.”

The band also performed their own original song, opting for the titular track from their latest album ‘Moonbow’. Check out that performance below too.

‘Moonbow’ was released in March, featuring previously released cuts ‘Feels Like Fiction’, ‘Cause A Scene’, ‘Small World’ and ‘Make It Up As We Go’. The band recently wrapped up their tour in support of the album, playing shows in Sydney, Wollongong, Brisbane, Melbourne and their hometown of Perth.