Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard has covered Neil Young‘s ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’ in the latest instalment of his ‘Live From Home’ sessions – watch it below.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Gibbard has been raising spirits by streaming a series of live-streamed performances from his home studio.

The latest session, which took place on Thursday (April 16), saw the frontman resurrect Death Cab favourites ‘A Movie Script Ending’ and ‘Styrofoam Plates’.

He ended his set with a cover of Neil Young’s ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’, which appeared on the singer-songwriter’s 1975 album Zuma.

You can watch Gibbard’s latest set in full below; his rendition of ‘Don’t Cry No Tears’ starts at 46:23.

Earlier this month, Gibbard covered Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Barbara H’ on his livestream, in tribute to singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger.

Schlesinger passed away on April 2 aged 52 from coronavirus complications.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster are getting plans together to offer refunds for thousands of live shows affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s plans are set to begin on May 1. Once a postponed live performance has confirmed its rescheduled dates, fans who have purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be emailed to offer the option of refunding their purchase.

If the refund is not accepted within 30 days, the ticket will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. If the show is cancelled, it will be refunded automatically.