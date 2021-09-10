Watch Debbies get drunk with the devil in new video for ‘Sinner’

Jervis Bay punk outfit Debbies have shared a film clip for their latest single, ‘Sinner’, wherein the pair enjoy a riverside jam session with none other than Satan.

When the track was released in August, the band noted in a press release that it was about “the struggles of getting caught up with trying to be someone you’re not and coming to the realisation that you don’t have to be anyone but yourself”.

The film clip, directed by Dane Singleton, features much less heavy-hitting themes. Instead, singer/guitarist Noah Egan and drummer Alex Robertson smile their way through a sunny day out on the Shoalhaven River, following a trail of eskies (stopping to sink the beers inside each one) until they come face to face with the Devil.

Though initially scared off by his presence, the pair quickly warm up to Satan – no pun intended – when the hellish figure offers them each a can of VB.

Take a look at the video below:

In a press release shared today (September 10), Debbies said the clip was shot close to where they grew up, “so it felt right for us to go no further”.

They continued: “We really wanted to play on the idea of hell being some really bad day on repeat for eternity, except we just had a massive night on the river and woke up, kept drinking and the same stuff happened again. We wanted to capture the clip completely on handycam and digital footage so we could have the opportunity to alter between both in the clip, which we believe ended up being one of the more effective highlights of the clip.”

Pending ongoing restrictions and border closures throughout Australia, Debbies are set to join Teenage Joans on their national ‘Taste Of Me’ tour next month, rolling through Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.

“[These] are by far the biggest shows we’ve lucked out on,” the band said, “and we’d definitely consider [Teenage Joans] some of our best friends in the music biz. It really feels too good to be true!”

They’re also booked to support The Terrys on two dates of their forthcoming ‘TerrySonic’ tour, joining the Gerringong-based indie-rockers in Canberra and Sydney.