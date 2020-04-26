Watch Delta Goodrem’s passionate ‘Down Under’ cover for ANZAC Day livestream

Delta Goodrem performed Men at Work classic ‘Down Under’ on last night’s Music From the Home Front live-streamed event.

As she played the piano, The Voice coach was joined via split-screen by Men at Work founding member Colin Hay performing on acoustic guitar.

Watch it below:

The Music From the Home Front event was created by Frontier Touring CEO Michael Gudinski and Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes in honour of ANZAC Day and workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Gudinski called the event “an opportunity to [unite] Australians and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness”. The concert was broadcast last night (April 25) by Channel 9.

Barnes also performed as part of Music From the Home Front, playing his band’s 1982 song ‘When The War Is Over’, with daughter Mahalia Barnes and bandmate Ian Moss joining the performance via split-screen.

37-time Golden Guitar winner Lee Kernaghan also paid homage to the ANZACs as he gave a stirring rendition of ‘Spirit Of The Anzacs’ and was joined by Amy and George Sheppard of The Sheppards and former INXS singer Jon Stevens.

Other Australian artists taking part in last night’s ANZAC tribute event included DMA’S, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Guy Sebastian, INXS, Tones & I, and beloved children’s entertainment group The Wiggles.