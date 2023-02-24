Watch Depeche Mode’s majestic performance of ‘Ghosts Again’ and ‘Personal Jesus’ on ‘The Late Show’

Depeche Mode were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week – watch their majestic performances of ‘Ghosts Again’ and ‘Personal Jesus’ below.
The performances come soon after the synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – announced their huge 2023 ‘Memento Mori’ world tour, which begins next month following the release of their 15th album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is out on March 17 via Columbia/Mute.
Earlier this month, the duo performed new single ‘Ghosts Again’ live for the first time at the SanRemo Song Festival in Italy, marking the first time the band had performed live since the death of bandmate Andy Fletcher last year.
On The Late Show, they gave the track another outing alongside classic hit ‘Personal Jesus’ – check out both performances below.
Last week, Depeche Mode added more North American shows to their 2023 world tour, which begins in the US and Canada next month.
Ahead of the run, the band announced a second North American leg that takes in 29 new dates between late September and mid-December, 2023.
Extra gigs will take place in locations such as Mexico City, Austin, Houston, Dallas, New Orleans, Orlando, Brooklyn, Nashville, Philadelphia and Toronto. The run is set to conclude with a pair of LA gigs at the city’s Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena.
Kelly Lee Owens and Gahan’s daughter Stella Rose will appear as the support acts on the first North American leg. It is not yet know who’ll open for the band when they return in the autumn. Tickets are available here.
Depeche Mode are also scheduled to tour in Europe, the UK and Ireland this year. Find any remaining tickets for the UK dates here.
‘Memento Mori’ follows on from the duo’s 2017 album ‘Spirit’, and is their first record since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in May 2022. The group shared a new single called ‘Ghosts Again’ last week, before performing it live onstage for the first time.
During an interview with NME last October, frontman Gahan explained that he was initially hesitant about making a new Depeche Mode album.
“It wasn’t something I dived into, I have got to say,” he said. “At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual.”
Depeche Mode’s 2023 UK and European tour dates are as follows:
MAY 2023
16 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
20 – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen
23 – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
26 – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese
28 – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión
31 – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique
JUNE 2023
02 – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival
04 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
06 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
09 – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival
11 – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf
14 – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle
17 – London, UK Twickenham Stadium
20 – Munich, DE Olympiastadion
22 – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy
24 – Paris, FR Stade de France
27 – Copenhagen, DK Parken
29 – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
JULY 2023
04 – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium
07 – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
12 – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico
14 – Milan, IT San Siro
16 – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
21 – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion
23 – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb
26 – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională
28 – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna
30 – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport
AUGUST 2023
02 – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
06 – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak
08 – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto
11 – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena