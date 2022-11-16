Watch Dermot Kennedy cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ in the Live Lounge

Dermot Kennedy has taken to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge segment to deliver a cover of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’.

Accompanied by a guitarist, pianist and backing vocalists, Kennedy puts his own spin on the song, taken from Swift’s recently-released 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’.

Swift has since caught wind of Kennedy’s performance and has taken to Twitter to react to the cover.

“WOW – absolutely love this,” she wrote.

WOW – Absolutely love this 🥰👏 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 15, 2022

As well as covering ‘Anti-Hero’ in the Live Lounge, Kennedy also used the opportunity to perform his single ‘Kiss Me’, which was released in September and is set to feature on his upcoming album ‘Sonder’.

‘Sonder’ is due for release this Friday (November 18) and will feature the tracks ‘Dreamer’, ‘Better Days’ and ‘Innocence and Sadness’.

Kennedy opened up on the LP in a recent interview with Billboard where he discussed the project’s title.

“I found the word ‘sonder’ a few years ago, the meaning being just the awareness that everybody is living a life just as important and as complex as your own,” he said. “At that point, I didn’t really have any part of my life or career to attach it to, so it was just a word that I appreciated and it meant something to me.”

The Irish singer-songwriter also spoke on wanting the album to be as honest as his 2019 debut ‘Without Fear’.

“You have to say something worth while and prove that you deserve to be around, and there’s added pressure in that sense,” he added.

“These albums define the way I live, and I can already feel me putting pressure on myself in a healthy way. This album is about having empathy and being conscious of other people’s struggles and triumphs, so I can’t just say that and not live it.”

‘Sonder’ will be followed by Kennedy’s 2023 UK and European tour which will begin in Glasgow in March and end in London in April. During the tour he’ll make stops in Aberdeen, Manchester, Birmingham and more – you can buy remaining tickets here.