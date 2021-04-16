Watch Didirri take on Green Day’s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ for Like A Version

Melbourne singer-songwriter Didirri is the latest artist to perform a cover for triple j’s Like A Version segment, taking on Green Day‘s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’.

Aired today (April 16), Didirri and his band’s rendition of the song doesn’t stray far from the original, but is decidedly less punk. Leaving out the thrashy instrumentals of Green Day’s version, Didirri’s take hones in closely on the melancholy lyrics and signature melody of the song.

“We played it a few different times in a few different styles,” he explained in a post-performance interview. “Eventually we just sat down and said ‘let’s play this as beautifully as we can right now’.”

“It put it in a really delicate space where everything kind of zooms in and you can really hear those lyrics.”

Check it out below.

As is customary of the segment, Didirri also performed an original song. He chose ‘Blue Mood Rising’, taken from his latest EP ‘Sold for Sale’.

You can also watch that below.

The musician has also revealed he’ll be embarking on a regional Victorian tour, kicking off in May and running until late June. It’ll be his first time playing songs from his ‘Songs for Sale’ EP live since it was released in 2020.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.