Watch Disclosure’s epic video for new single ‘Douha (Mali Mali)’

Disclosure have shared the video for their new single ‘Douha (Mali Mali)’.

The track, which is taken from their forthcoming album ‘Energy’, features Fatoumata Diawara, who previously appeared on the dance duo’s 2018 single ‘Ultimatum’.

It is the third single from the LP, which is out on August 28 via Island, after ‘My High’ featuring Slowthai and Aminé and ‘Energy’.

The video, which you can watch below, was directed by Mahaneela, who has previously worked with Sampha and FKA twigs.

Speaking about the video she said: “Right now, all over the world, we’re going through an incredibly strange time. I wanted to make something that was visually beautiful, but also felt symbolic of what we’re all going through.

“People feel more isolated than ever and I wanted to create something joyful that really shows the power music and movement has and the connectivity it brings.”

You can see the full tracklist for ‘Energy’ below.

‘Watch Your Step’

‘Lavender’

‘My High’

‘Who Knew?’

‘Douha (Mali Mali)’

‘Fractal (Interlude)’

‘Ce n’est pas’

‘ENERGY’

‘Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)’

‘Birthday’

‘Reverie’

Speaking of their upcoming album, Disclosure recently said: “The thing that decided which songs made it and which songs didn’t was that one word: energy. Every track was written really quickly. That’s why we had to write so many songs because those ones don’t come up every day. Or every week. Or every month.”

‘Energy’ will be the duo’s first project since their February-released ‘Ecstasy’ EP. As well as Slowthai and Aminé, the collection will feature guest appearances from Common, Kelis, Kehlani, Syd and more.