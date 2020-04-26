Watch DMA’S cover Crowded House’s ‘Better Be Home Soon’

DMA’S covered ‘Better Be Home Soon’ while appearing as part of the Music From The Home Front live-streamed ANZAC Day concert yesterday (April 25).

The trio appeared from separate locations to perform the 1988 ‘Temple of Low Men’ classic, Tommy O’Dell singing while accompanied by Matthew Mason on keyboard and Johnny Took on guitar.

Check it out below:

Advertisement

Before they began, O’Dell shared a message of thanks to healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

“We just wanted to give a big thank you to all the healthcare workers on the frontline in Australia and New Zealand, and all throughout the world. Stay strong,” he said.

DMA’S were late additions to Music From The Home Front, conceptualised by Frontier Touring CEO Michael Gudinski along with Jimmy Barnes. The online event, broadcast on Channel 9, was described as an opportunity to “[unite] Australians and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness”.

DMA’S joined the likes of Courtney Barnett, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Paul Kelly, Delta Goodrem and Crowded House themselves, who performed ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, DMA’S shared the title track from their upcoming third album ‘The Glow’, scheduled for release July 10.