Watch DMA’S cover Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’

DMA’S have delivered their spin on Fatboy Slim’s 1998 hit ‘Praise You’ as part of Radio X’s ‘Phone Covers’ series.

The somewhat stripped-down cover remains relatively faithful to the original, with Tommy O’Dell singing the song’s hook while Johnny Took plays acoustic guitar and Matt Mason handles keyboards.

Check it out below:

Of course, it’s far from the first time DMA’S have given their take on a classic. Back in 2016, the trio attracted viral fame when they performed a cover of Cher’s ‘Believe‘ while appearing on triple j’s Like a Version. The video has since racked up over 9.5 million views on triple j’s YouTube channel.

Earlier this year, the band were one of the highlights of the Music from the Home Front virtual Anzac Day concert with their take on Crowded House favourite ‘Better Be Home Soon’.

DMA’S will release their third album, ‘The Glow’, on July 10. They’ve shared four singles ahead of its release, including its title track and ‘Life Is a Game of Changing’. Last week, they released a video for latest single ‘Learning Alive’.

Speaking to NME Australia for its March cover story, the band discussed drawing from a wide range of influences for album three.

“We knew this record needed to be the record where we did push ourselves,” explained O’Dell.

“There’s dance, electronic, old school Brit rock’n’roll but there’s also folk, a bit of funk and some ’80s moments that set it apart from the other records, which were similar stylistically.”