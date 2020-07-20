Watch DMA’S perform ‘Criminals’ on the first episode of The Sound

On Sunday July 19, DMA’S performed an acoustic rendition of their single ‘Criminals’ as part of the inaugural episode of ABC‘s new music show, The Sound.

The track is taken from the Sydney band’s latest studio album ‘The Glow’.

“We chose to play it for you because it’s our latest single, and we’ve never done it in this format with a grand piano,” said guitarist Jonny Took when introducing the song.

Watch DMA’s performance below:

Hosted by Jane Gizzo and Zan Rowe, The Sound is a brand new one-hour music show that looks to showcase a variety of performances across several segments each week.

Sunday’s first episode also featured performances from BENEE, Lime Cordiale, Kate Ceberano, Eskimo Joe and Jerome Farah.

Eskmo Joe performed their first new single in seven years, ‘ Say Something’, released in late June.

Kate Ceberano’s performance also featured The Church’s Steve Kilbey and pop singer/songwriter Sean Sennett performing ‘All Tied Up’ from their collaborative album, ‘The Dangerous Album’.

DMA’S appearance on The Sound comes ahead of a slew of sold-out acoustic shows in Sydney and Brisbane, set to kick off at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Thursday July 30. Find all tour dates here.

NME awarded ‘The Glow’ four stars, describing it as “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence from the evolving Sydney trio”.

Catch up on The Sound here.