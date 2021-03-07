News Music News

Watch DMA’S perform ‘Feels Like 37’ live from Brixton

The group released their live album, 'Live At Brixton', on Friday

By Jasper Bruce
DMA'S
Tommy O'Dell of DMA'S performing at London's O2 Academy. Credit: YouTube

DMA’S have shared a live video performance of ‘Feels Like 37’, filmed during their sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy last year.

The band originally released ‘Feels Like 37’ on their 2014 self-titled EP. It featured as the opening track of their set at O2 Academy, which took place just over a year ago.

Watch the performance below:

DMA’S released ‘Live At Brixton’, an audio recording of their O2 Academy performance, last Friday (March 5). The record features the group’s 17-track setlist in its entirety.

‘Live At Brixton’ includes a healthy selection of tracks from the group’s most recent studio album, ‘The Glow’, as well as songs from earlier in their catalogue. It is available digitally and as a limited edition “smoked-pink” double vinyl set.

Over the past year, DMA’S have shared video recordings of a handful of tracks from their Brixton set. Prior to ‘Feels Like 37’, they uploaded their renditions of ‘Lay Down’, ‘The Glow’ ‘Delete’ and ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’, among others.

NME gave ‘The Glow’ a four-star review upon its release, calling it a “bold step forward that sees DMA’s coming into their own”.

“The Australian band’s expansive third album shrugs off many of the expectations that have been placed on the commonly Britpop-affiliated group,” the review read.

Earlier this year, DMA’S were announced as finalists for two of Australia’s most coveted songwriting prizes: the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition and APRA’s Song Of The Year contest. The winners will be announced in March and April, respectively.

