Watch DMA’S perform ‘Feels Like 37’ live from Brixton

DMA’S have shared a live video performance of ‘Feels Like 37’, filmed during their sold-out show at London’s O2 Academy last year.

The band originally released ‘Feels Like 37’ on their 2014 self-titled EP. It featured as the opening track of their set at O2 Academy, which took place just over a year ago.

Watch the performance below:

DMA’S released ‘Live At Brixton’, an audio recording of their O2 Academy performance, last Friday (March 5). The record features the group’s 17-track setlist in its entirety.

‘Live At Brixton’ includes a healthy selection of tracks from the group’s most recent studio album, ‘The Glow’, as well as songs from earlier in their catalogue. It is available digitally and as a limited edition “smoked-pink” double vinyl set.

Over the past year, DMA’S have shared video recordings of a handful of tracks from their Brixton set. Prior to ‘Feels Like 37’, they uploaded their renditions of ‘Lay Down’, ‘The Glow’ ‘Delete’ and ‘Life Is A Game Of Changing’, among others.

NME gave ‘The Glow’ a four-star review upon its release, calling it a “bold step forward that sees DMA’s coming into their own”.

“The Australian band’s expansive third album shrugs off many of the expectations that have been placed on the commonly Britpop-affiliated group,” the review read.

Earlier this year, DMA’S were announced as finalists for two of Australia’s most coveted songwriting prizes: the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition and APRA’s Song Of The Year contest. The winners will be announced in March and April, respectively.