Watch Doja Cat’s acrobatic performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat was a host at last night’s (September 12) MTV VMAs in Brooklyn, and also performed two tracks – watch her play ‘Been Like This’ and ‘You Right’ below.

For her two-track performance, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the pop star descended from the ceiling in an acrobatic performance. Both songs featured on her recent album ‘Planet Her’.

Reviewing Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ upon its release back in June, NME said the album sees the rapper entering “her imperial phase.”

The review added: “It’s difficult to argue with her knack for naggingly catchy, TikTok-ready melodies. If ‘Planet Her’ sounds precision-tooled for chilled summer listening, its choruses tend to linger like a Sangria buzz. Musically, it’s a breezy affair – 14 tracks fly by in under 45 minutes – that gives Doja ample opportunity to show off her range.”

Elsewhere at last night’s VMAs, footage emerged of Machine Gun Kelly and UFC fighter Conor McGregor having a fight on the red carpet at the ceremony.

According to a report from People, the origin of the fight came when McGregor was refused a photo opportunity with the singer and rapper by Kelly’s team, which led him to allegedly swing his cane in Kelly’s direction.

In the actual arena, other performances came from Ed Sheeran, who performed ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’ alongside a host of other performances including appearances from Kacey Musgraves, Foo Fighters, Lil Nas X, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber.