Watch Drake and Joe Budden’s feud reimagined as epic movie trailer

Drake and Joe Budden‘s ongoing feud has been reimagined as an epic movie trailer.

It comes just days after the latter criticised Drizzy’s new album ‘For All The Dogs’, taking issue with the rapper collaborating with 21-year-old Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat.

“He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album,” Budden said. “You are 36 [years old]. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f**k away from some of these younger n***as.”

Advertisement

It led Drake to hit back with a lengthy Instagram response saying the rapper-turned-podcaster had “failed at music”.

Now a fan has put together a two minute video, which you can view below, featuring various clips of Budden heaping criticism on Drake’s new album spliced with Drizzy’s response to haters from previous interviews.

NME awarded Drake’s new album just two stars and said it was “banger-less, bitter and deeply mid”.

It added: “Trailed as a return to form, the rap megastar instead doubles-down on his worst impulses on the final album before his health-induced hiatus.”

Meanwhile, Drake also recently slated radio host Charlamagne Tha God for criticising ‘Slime You Out’, the lead single from ‘For All The Dogs’.

Advertisement

In an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne suggested “nobody cared” about the track, saying: “You look at the album cover, you hear the title ‘For All The Dogs’, I think that we was looking for something a little more harder, a little bit more aggressive.”

In response, Drake posted an Instagram story: “I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof.”

The news follows the rapper’s announcement that he is taking a hiatus from music to “focus” on “my health”.