Watch Drake and Sexyy Red have a baby in ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ video feat SZA

Drake has shared the music video for ‘Rich Baby Daddy’, which sees Sexyy Red go into labour.

The song originally featured as part of Drake’s latest album ‘For All The Dogs’, which arrived last October. Now, he has dropped the new visual accompaniment for the track, which follows Sexyy Red as she has her baby.

The video comes in the style of a VHS home video, showing Drake in an alternate universe with Sexyy Red and SZA chilling at home. It starts with Drake holding the camera, and walking around the house, and the song kicks in after around 40 seconds.

Advertisement

Just after the two-minute mark, the song pauses as a pregnant Sexyy Red reveals her water has broken, and shouts at the Canadian Rapper to “put the camera down!” SZA is also seen running up the stairs to be with the Missouri artist and asking Drake “Are you fuckin’ dumb? Can you stop?”

In the video, Drake responds by saying he is “trying to capture the moment”, and the music returns, showing the three on the way to the hospital, SZA dancing in the hallway and Sexyy Red in labour. Check it out below.

The 25-year-old rapper reportedly did give birth earlier this month, and, right before the credits of the song, real-life footage rolls of her after the delivery of the baby with a message reading “Congratulations Red!!! We love you”.

‘For All The Dogs’ marked Drake’s eighth studio album and the follow-up to his 2022 release ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. It also featured guest appearances from the likes of 21 Savage, J. Cole, Bad Bunny, Lil Yachty and more.

The album was given a two-star review by NME, who criticised the finished result as sounding “banger-less, bitter and deeply mid”.

Advertisement

“Rather than vintage Drake on display, ‘For All The Dogs’ is instead, for lack of a better term, painfully mid, an uneven affair that rarely sees the artist reach the heights that we know he’s capable of,” it read.

“Sure, there are moments where it sparks, but all too often the songs on ‘For All The Dogs’ feel like derivative, energy-less or not fully formed: from the forgettable ‘Bahamas Promises’, which feels like a mopey off-cast from ‘Views’, to the one-note ‘Drew A Picasso’, which never quite comes to life.”

In other Drake news, earlier this week the rapper won big on the 2024 Super Bowl, claiming a million-dollar prize after placing a bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win. It was also revealed that Lil Durk will be joining him on his upcoming ‘It’s All A Blur – Big As The What?’ tour with J. Cole.

As for Sexyy Red, last week (February 7), the artist shared a video of her dancing to her popular drill song ‘Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)’ around her birthing room in hospital.