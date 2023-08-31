Watch Drake and Travis Scott debut ‘Meltdown’ in Vancouver

Rappers Drake and Travis Scott have performed their latest collaboration ‘Meltdown’ live for the first time ever in Vancouver, Canada.

While performing at the Rodgers Arena in Vancouver on August 29 as part of his ongoing ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, Drake brought out Travis Scott as a special guest performer. While the tour was meant to feature 21 Savage along with Drake, 21 Savage was not able to perform for any Canadian dates due to ongoing immigration issues.

In 21 Savage’s stead, Drake revealed to the crowd in attendance that a special guest had flown in specially for the date, and that it would be their only appearance on the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour.

Advertisement

“I got some bad news: 21 Savage could not get into Canada and I apologise from the bottom of my heart,” Drake said to the Vancouver crowd before bringing out Travis Scott. “But lucky for you, Vancouver, I have a brother who loves you almost as much as I do, and he flew all the way here for y’all tonight. And this will be the only time that anybody gets to see him on this tour, so y’all better make some motherfuckin’ noise.”

After revealing that the special guest was none other than Travis Scott, the pair performed ‘Meltdown’ off of Scott’s latest album ‘Utopia’ for the first time ever. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Drake and Travis Scott also performed their previous collaborative hit ‘Sicko Mode’ together before Scott performed ‘I Know?’, ‘Fe!n’ and ‘Goosebumps’ on his own.

Drake and Travis Scott perform Sicko Mode together in Vancouver (Drake’s part). #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/13y6VV54wZ — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 30, 2023

Advertisement

Scott’s appearance comes just after the ‘Utopia’ rapper announced his own North American tour, titled ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus’. Set to run between October and December, the tour will be his first since 2021’s Astroworld tragedy and will not see him return to Houston, where the chaotic festival took place. For more information on tour dates and tickets, click here.